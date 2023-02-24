Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.84 compared to its previous closing price of 57.90. however, the company has experienced a -5.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Apple Supplier Lumentum Issues Forecast Below Estimates

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is above average at 159.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.

The public float for LITE is 67.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LITE on February 24, 2023 was 880.34K shares.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

LITE’s stock has fallen by -5.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.08% and a quarterly rise of 0.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Lumentum Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.76% for LITE stock, with a simple moving average of -23.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $66 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LITE reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for LITE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LITE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

LITE Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.50. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw 5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Sepe Matthew Joseph, who sale 3,030 shares at the price of $86.20 back on Aug 29. After this action, Sepe Matthew Joseph now owns 25,288 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $261,183 using the latest closing price.

Ali Wajid, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 8,781 shares at $92.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ali Wajid is holding 31,194 shares at $811,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.97 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at +11.61. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.