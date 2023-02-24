Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)’s stock price has increased by 2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 22.80. but the company has seen a -6.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) by analysts is $37.15, which is $13.52 above the current market price. The public float for LAC is 112.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of LAC was 2.62M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) Stock

LAC’s stock has seen a -6.24% decrease for the week, with a 6.84% rise in the past month and a -8.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for Lithium Americas Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.71% for LAC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LAC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LAC Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.13. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 23.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 64.51.