Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): A Technical Analysis

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK)’s stock price has increased by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 21.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for LBTYK is 253.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYK on February 24, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

LBTYK’s stock has risen by 1.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.14% and a quarterly rise of 10.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.79% for LBTYK stock, with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYK stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for LBTYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBTYK in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $25 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2019.

LBTYK Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYK rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw 13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYK starting from Waldron Jason, who sale 7,193 shares at the price of $20.40 back on Nov 23. After this action, Waldron Jason now owns 35,683 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $146,763 using the latest closing price.

Waldron Jason, the SVP & CAO of Liberty Global plc, sale 10,803 shares at $20.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Waldron Jason is holding 92,419 shares at $218,732 based on the most recent closing price.