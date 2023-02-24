Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA)’s stock price has increased by 2.85 compared to its previous closing price of 20.69. but the company has seen a 0.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) by analysts is $28.33, which is $7.16 above the current market price. The public float for LBTYA is 419.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of LBTYA was 1.54M shares.

Liberty Global plc’s (LBTYA) Stock: A 0.45% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) has experienced a 0.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.47% rise in the past month, and a 10.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for LBTYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.45% for LBTYA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LBTYA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LBTYA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $23 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

LBTYA Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYA rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.18. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYA starting from Waldron Jason, who sale 7,193 shares at the price of $20.40 back on Nov 23. After this action, Waldron Jason now owns 35,683 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $146,763 using the latest closing price.

Waldron Jason, the SVP & CAO of Liberty Global plc, sale 10,803 shares at $20.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Waldron Jason is holding 92,419 shares at $218,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.88 for the present operating margin

+33.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Global plc stands at +129.41. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.