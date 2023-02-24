Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has increased by 3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 82.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is above average at 66.50x. The 36-month beta value for LSCC is also noteworthy at 1.31.

The public float for LSCC is 134.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on February 24, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) Stock

LSCC stock saw an increase of -8.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.83% and a quarterly increase of 26.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.00% for LSCC stock, with a simple moving average of 42.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to LSCC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at 14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.05. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 30.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Elashmawi Esam, who sale 38,639 shares at the price of $85.14 back on Feb 21. After this action, Elashmawi Esam now owns 185,254 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $3,289,655 using the latest closing price.

NELSON MARK JON, the SVP, Sales of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 2,144 shares at $85.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that NELSON MARK JON is holding 32,737 shares at $183,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+67.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +27.09. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.