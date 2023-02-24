Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)’s stock price has increased by 9.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for KRBP is 15.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of KRBP was 1.43M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s (KRBP) Stock

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has seen a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.54% decline in the past month and a -39.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.03% for KRBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.26% for KRBP stock, with a simple moving average of -48.82% for the last 200 days.

KRBP Trading at -18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1883. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw -9.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

Equity return is now at value -238.10, with -158.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.