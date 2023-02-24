KB Home (NYSE: KBH)’s stock price has increased by 2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 34.77. However, the company has seen a -4.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KBH is 1.57.

The average price predicted by analysts for KBH is $40.83, which is $5.31 above the current price. The public float for KBH is 76.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBH on February 24, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

KB Home (KBH) Stock Experiences -3.56% Monthly Change

The stock of KB Home (KBH) has gone down by -4.31% for the week, with a -3.56% drop in the past month and a 20.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.79% for KBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.42% for KBH stock, with a simple moving average of 13.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.48. In addition, KB Home saw 11.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from PRAW ALBERT Z, who sale 29,777 shares at the price of $28.77 back on Oct 27. After this action, PRAW ALBERT Z now owns 143,363 shares of KB Home, valued at $856,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 12.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.