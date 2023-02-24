Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has increased by 1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 406.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 3 hours ago that Intuit Earnings Come in Strong. It’s Raising Its Bet On AI For Finance.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is 62.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTU is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is $473.90, which is $60.12 above the current market price. The public float for INTU is 272.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On February 24, 2023, INTU’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

INTU stock saw an increase of -2.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.57% and a quarterly increase of 9.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Intuit Inc. (INTU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for INTU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $500 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to INTU, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

INTU Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $418.60. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Chriss James Alexander, who sale 597 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Jan 09. After this action, Chriss James Alexander now owns 344 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $238,800 using the latest closing price.

McLean Kerry J, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp.Sec. of Intuit Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $428.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that McLean Kerry J is holding 14,574 shares at $3,852,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.70 for the present operating margin

+77.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.23. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.