Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT)’s stock price has increased by 2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 17.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for IRT is 222.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of IRT was 1.92M shares.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Stock Records 3.87% Quarterly Movement

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has seen a -5.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.11% gain in the past month and a 3.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for IRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for IRT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRT reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for IRT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IRT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

IRT Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw 8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from SCHAEFFER SCOTT, who sale 16,656 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now owns 567,209 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc., valued at $287,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair of Board & CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc., sale 155,830 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 583,865 shares at $2,686,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.81 for the present operating margin

+18.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stands at +18.65. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.