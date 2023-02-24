IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX)’s stock price has increased by 7.51 compared to its previous closing price of 17.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Imax Has a Record October. ‘Dune’ Was a Big Help.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is $22.11, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for IMAX is 46.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMAX on February 24, 2023 was 729.29K shares.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has seen a 6.39% increase in the past week, with a 9.90% gain in the past month, and a 29.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for IMAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.43% for IMAX stock, with a simple moving average of 16.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAX reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for IMAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

IMAX Trading at 14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw 24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from Tu Denny, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 02. After this action, Tu Denny now owns 9,421 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $103,560 using the latest closing price.

Bassani Jacqueline, the EVP & Chief People Officer of IMAX Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $18.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bassani Jacqueline is holding 20,610 shares at $108,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.59 for the present operating margin

+50.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -8.76. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.