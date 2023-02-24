Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 4.91. However, the company has experienced a -5.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is above average at 12.14x. The 36-month beta value for HBM is also noteworthy at 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HBM is $7.28, which is $2.8 above than the current price. The public float for HBM is 261.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of HBM on February 24, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has seen a -5.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.61% decline in the past month and a -8.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for HBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.12% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of 0.89% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at -11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.20 for the present operating margin

+18.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at -16.18. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.