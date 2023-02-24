Haleon plc (HLN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 8.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) is 21.96x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Haleon plc (HLN) is $3.43, which is $334.92 above the current market price. The public float for HLN is 2.84B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On February 24, 2023, HLN’s average trading volume was 6.08M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Haleon plc’s (HLN) Stock

HLN’s stock has seen a -0.25% decrease for the week, with a 2.80% rise in the past month and a 18.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for Haleon plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.00% for HLN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.11% for the last 200 days.

HLN Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN fell by -0.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Haleon plc saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.46 for the present operating margin

+62.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc stands at +14.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28.

Based on Haleon plc (HLN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 2.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.