Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH)’s stock price has increased by 15.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRPH is $3.50, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for GRPH is 52.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for GRPH on February 24, 2023 was 224.55K shares.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) Stock Showcases 17.86% 20-Day Moving Average

GRPH’s stock has seen a 14.35% increase for the week, with a 32.81% rise in the past month and a -27.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for Graphite Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.86% for GRPH stock, with a simple moving average of -14.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPH reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for GRPH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to GRPH, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

GRPH Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +33.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPH rose by +14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Graphite Bio Inc. saw -23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPH starting from Samsara BioCapital, L.P., who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $4.08 back on Apr 12. After this action, Samsara BioCapital, L.P. now owns 8,459,314 shares of Graphite Bio Inc., valued at $1,428,000 using the latest closing price.

Samsara BioCapital, L.P., the 10% Owner of Graphite Bio Inc., purchase 74,464 shares at $4.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Samsara BioCapital, L.P. is holding 8,109,314 shares at $303,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPH

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.44.