Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 59.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GMED is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for GMED is 76.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMED on February 24, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Trading Update: Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Stock Endures 2.85% Monthly Volatility

GMED’s stock has fallen by -3.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.71% and a quarterly drop of -13.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Globus Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.02% for GMED stock, with a simple moving average of -8.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMED reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for GMED stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GMED, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

GMED Trading at -16.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.52. In addition, Globus Medical Inc. saw -19.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Pfeil Keith W, who sale 29,167 shares at the price of $77.57 back on Feb 02. After this action, Pfeil Keith W now owns 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc., valued at $2,262,426 using the latest closing price.

Huller Kelly, the SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary of Globus Medical Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Huller Kelly is holding 0 shares at $562,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.