Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 50.43. but the company has seen a -6.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for GKOS is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GKOS is $55.80, which is $7.85 above than the current price. The public float for GKOS is 45.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.71% of that float. The average trading volume of GKOS on February 24, 2023 was 374.31K shares.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Stock Showcases -2.32% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, GKOS stock has gone down by -6.49%, with a monthly gain of 1.41% and a quarterly surge of 3.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Glaukos Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for GKOS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $48 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GKOS reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for GKOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GKOS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

GKOS Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.06. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw 11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Kliman Gilbert H, who sale 3,362 shares at the price of $53.01 back on Aug 05. After this action, Kliman Gilbert H now owns 0 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $178,229 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.98 for the present operating margin

+76.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -16.87. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.