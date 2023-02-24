Getaround Inc. (GETR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR)’s stock price has decreased by -30.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. however, the company has experienced a -33.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for GETR is 80.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On February 24, 2023, GETR’s average trading volume was 857.38K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Getaround Inc.’s (GETR) Stock

GETR stock saw a decrease of -33.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -95.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.20% for Getaround Inc. (GETR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.34% for GETR stock, with a simple moving average of -94.14% for the last 200 days.

GETR Trading at -40.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -25.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR fell by -27.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6421. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -32.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.