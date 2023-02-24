Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 118.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) by analysts is $144.47, which is $22.34 above the current market price. The public float for GNRC is 61.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.15% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of GNRC was 1.73M shares.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, GNRC stock has gone down by -10.32%, with a monthly gain of 6.01% and a quarterly surge of 18.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Generac Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of -30.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $145 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNRC reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for GNRC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to GNRC, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

GNRC Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.81. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 20.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $102.69 back on Jan 03. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 585,975 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $513,450 using the latest closing price.

Dixon Robert D, the Director of Generac Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $97.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Dixon Robert D is holding 8,895 shares at $194,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.44 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +8.75. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.