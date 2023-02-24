GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC)’s stock price has increased by 5.50 compared to its previous closing price of 71.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEHC is $90.00, which is $14.1 above the current price. The public float for GEHC is 453.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEHC on February 24, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.32% for GEHC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $90 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at 16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +4.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.08. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 30.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.