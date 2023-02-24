Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has decreased by -3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 46.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is above average at 20.90x. The 36-month beta value for FUTU is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FUTU is $471.62, which is $15.04 above than the current price. The public float for FUTU is 84.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.31% of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on February 24, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stock Records -11.09% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen a -10.75% decrease in the past week, with a -15.68% drop in the past month, and a -11.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.69% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $43 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $59.60. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUTU, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.73. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.03 for the present operating margin

+86.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +39.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.05. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.57. Total debt to assets is 10.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.