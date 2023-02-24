Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 127.75. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) is 23.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FNV is 0.61.

The average price recommended by analysts for Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) is $153.88, which is $19.55 above the current market price. The public float for FNV is 190.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On February 24, 2023, FNV’s average trading volume was 602.60K shares.

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s (FNV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has seen a -7.24% decrease in the past week, with a -15.99% drop in the past month, and a -9.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for FNV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.67% for FNV stock, with a simple moving average of -6.50% for the last 200 days.

FNV Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNV fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.10. In addition, Franco-Nevada Corporation saw -8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.88 for the present operating margin

+63.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franco-Nevada Corporation stands at +56.43. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.37.