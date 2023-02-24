Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS)’s stock price has increased by 3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 34.18. but the company has seen a -3.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is above average at 55.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is $36.90, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for FLS is 130.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLS on February 24, 2023 was 793.37K shares.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stock Faces 3.20% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has gone down by -3.86% for the week, with a 4.81% rise in the past month and a 12.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.93% for FLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.29% for FLS stock, with a simple moving average of 15.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLS reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for FLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

FLS Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.96. In addition, Flowserve Corporation saw 15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+30.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corporation stands at +3.56. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.