Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Stock: A Value Analysis

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND)’s stock price has increased by 1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 89.11. but the company has seen a -9.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is 34.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FND is 1.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is $92.50, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for FND is 104.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.85% of that float. On February 24, 2023, FND’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has seen a -9.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.14% gain in the past month and a 23.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for FND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.02% for FND stock, with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $90 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FND reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for FND stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to FND, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

FND Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND fell by -9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.75. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. saw 30.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from DENNY STEVEN ALAN, who sale 6,028 shares at the price of $95.10 back on Aug 08. After this action, DENNY STEVEN ALAN now owns 4,477 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., valued at $573,263 using the latest closing price.

MARSHALL RYAN, the Director of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., purchase 350 shares at $71.30 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that MARSHALL RYAN is holding 4,249 shares at $24,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 6.90 for asset returns.