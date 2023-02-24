First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 123.09. However, the company has experienced a -7.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/22 that Rising Rates Help Some Banks More Than Others

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is above average at 14.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Republic Bank (FRC) is $143.23, which is $20.92 above the current market price. The public float for FRC is 181.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRC on February 24, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Showcases -10.17% 20-Day Moving Average

First Republic Bank (FRC) has seen a -7.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.54% decline in the past month and a 0.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for FRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.17% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRC reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for FRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FRC, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

FRC Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.45. In addition, First Republic Bank saw 1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.66. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.