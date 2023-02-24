Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)’s stock price has decreased by -14.13 compared to its previous closing price of 12.31. but the company has seen a -16.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Farmland Becomes Flashpoint in U.S.-China Relations

The price-to-earnings ratio for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) is 54.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FPI is 0.78.

The public float for FPI is 50.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On February 24, 2023, FPI’s average trading volume was 324.86K shares.

Understanding the 2.79% Volatility Levels of Farmland Partners Inc.’s (FPI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

FPI stock saw a decrease of -16.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.95% for FPI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPI

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FPI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for FPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to FPI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

FPI Trading at -16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -18.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPI fell by -16.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Farmland Partners Inc. saw -15.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPI starting from Pittman Paul A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Dec 30. After this action, Pittman Paul A now owns 1,260,500 shares of Farmland Partners Inc., valued at $6,177 using the latest closing price.

Pittman Paul A, the Chief Executive Officer of Farmland Partners Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $12.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Pittman Paul A is holding 1,260,000 shares at $12,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.50 for the present operating margin

+68.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmland Partners Inc. stands at +19.31. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.