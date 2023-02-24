Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO)’s stock price has increased by 4.10 compared to its previous closing price of 19.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XPRO is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) is $23.50, which is -$1.05 below the current market price. The public float for XPRO is 100.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On February 24, 2023, XPRO’s average trading volume was 636.42K shares.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Stock Sees a4.10 Increase

In the past week, XPRO stock has gone down by -6.42%, with a monthly gain of 14.17% and a quarterly surge of 15.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.48% for Expro Group Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for XPRO stock, with a simple moving average of 37.00% for the last 200 days.

XPRO Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.14. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 20,186 shares at the price of $22.10 back on Feb 16. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 166,312 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $446,107 using the latest closing price.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 4,814 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that KEARNEY MICHAEL C is holding 186,498 shares at $105,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.86 for the present operating margin

+0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -15.97. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.