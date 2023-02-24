Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD)’s stock price has increased by 2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 105.20. However, the company has experienced a -5.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXPD is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EXPD is $99.79, which is -$7.47 below the current market price. The public float for EXPD is 158.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume for EXPD on February 24, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has gone down by -5.13% for the week, with a -0.56% drop in the past month and a -5.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for EXPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for EXPD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $107 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPD reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for EXPD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

EXPD Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.28. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from ALGER EUGENE K, who sale 11,500 shares at the price of $113.43 back on Nov 16. After this action, ALGER EUGENE K now owns 17,879 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $1,304,422 using the latest closing price.

POWELL BRADLEY S, the Senior VP – CFO of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 17,206 shares at $106.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that POWELL BRADLEY S is holding 0 shares at $1,827,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+14.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stands at +8.57. Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.