eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 13.42. but the company has seen a -17.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 2.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXPI is $21.00, which is $7.86 above the current market price. The public float for EXPI is 74.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.47% of that float. The average trading volume for EXPI on February 24, 2023 was 915.95K shares.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has gone down by -17.41% for the week, with a -7.79% drop in the past month and a 15.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.01% for EXPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.45% for EXPI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $53 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

EXPI Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI fell by -17.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $14.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 27,224,043 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $890,076 using the latest closing price.

SANFORD PENNY, the 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $13.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that SANFORD PENNY is holding 27,284,043 shares at $783,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.91 for the present operating margin

+7.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +2.15. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.