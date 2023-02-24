Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E)’s stock price has decreased by -5.66 compared to its previous closing price of 30.05. but the company has seen a -10.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/21 that Shell, Eni Acquitted of Corruption Charges in Nigeria Oil Case

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eni S.p.A. (E) is $36.68, which is $7.61 above the current market price. The public float for E is 1.24B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of E on February 24, 2023 was 424.10K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Eni S.p.A.’s (E) Stock

The stock of Eni S.p.A. (E) has seen a -10.28% decrease in the past week, with a -8.52% drop in the past month, and a 1.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for E. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.79% for E stock, with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

E Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought E to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, E fell by -10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.62. In addition, Eni S.p.A. saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for E

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+19.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eni S.p.A. stands at +7.60. The total capital return value is set at 15.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.56. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Eni S.p.A. (E), the company’s capital structure generated 96.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 26.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.