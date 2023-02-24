Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has increased by 3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 89.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CELH is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CELH is $122.50, which is $30.72 above the current price. The public float for CELH is 40.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on February 24, 2023 was 896.57K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) Stock

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has gone down by -5.05% for the week, with a -11.77% drop in the past month and a -4.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.05% for CELH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.95% for CELH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to CELH, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

CELH Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.08. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw -11.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Milmoe William H., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $107.30 back on Jan 13. After this action, Milmoe William H. now owns 64,415 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $3,219,000 using the latest closing price.

Castaldo Nicholas, the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $101.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Castaldo Nicholas is holding 81,626 shares at $1,111,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+40.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +1.25. Equity return is now at value -93.50, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.