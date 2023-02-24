Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR)’s stock price has decreased by -10.46 compared to its previous closing price of 28.00. but the company has seen a -11.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is above average at 14.49x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FYBR is $36.50, which is $11.57 above than the current price. The public float for FYBR is 244.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. The average trading volume of FYBR on February 24, 2023 was 966.36K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) Stock

The stock of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has seen a -11.79% decrease in the past week, with a -13.10% drop in the past month, and a 0.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for FYBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.58% for FYBR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FYBR reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for FYBR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FYBR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

FYBR Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR fell by -8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.86. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw -1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.80 for the present operating margin

+43.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at +77.29. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.