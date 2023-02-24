Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV)’s stock price has increased by 14.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.79. but the company has seen a -2.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for ARAV is also noteworthy at 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARAV is $11.75, which is $9.7 above than the current price. The public float for ARAV is 29.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ARAV on February 24, 2023 was 131.64K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Aravive Inc.’s (ARAV) Stock

The stock of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) has seen a -2.84% decrease in the past week, with a 19.88% gain in the past month, and a 55.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for ARAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.74% for ARAV stock, with a simple moving average of 70.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARAV reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ARAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

ARAV Trading at 22.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAV fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8800. In addition, Aravive Inc. saw 55.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-546.21 for the present operating margin

+86.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aravive Inc. stands at -526.08. Equity return is now at value -190.20, with -100.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.