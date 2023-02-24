Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 19.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is 432.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is $20.00, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 215.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. On February 24, 2023, NEOG’s average trading volume was 2.77M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -1.55 Increase on Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) Stock

The stock of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has gone down by -6.76% for the week, with a -3.99% drop in the past month and a 23.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.11% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.68% for NEOG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEOG reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NEOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

NEOG Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.13. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 24.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.