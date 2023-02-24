Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 31.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQH is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EQH is $38.62, which is $7.19 above the current price. The public float for EQH is 368.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQH on February 24, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

EQH’s stock has fallen by -4.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.75% and a quarterly rise of 2.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Equitable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EQH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.06. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $30.19 back on Nov 15. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 425,307 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $905,601 using the latest closing price.

Pearson Mark, the President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Pearson Mark is holding 435,307 shares at $901,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at +12.73. Equity return is now at value 56.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.