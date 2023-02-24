Entergy Corporation (ETR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 107.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ETR is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETR is $121.07, which is $14.85 above the current market price. The public float for ETR is 195.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for ETR on February 24, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has experienced a -0.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.05% drop in the past month, and a -5.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for ETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETR reach a price target of $128, previously predicting the price at $134. The rating they have provided for ETR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETR, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

ETR Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.59. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from HERMAN ALEXIS M, who sale 189 shares at the price of $108.64 back on Feb 21. After this action, HERMAN ALEXIS M now owns 7,383 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $20,533 using the latest closing price.

HERMAN ALEXIS M, the Director of Entergy Corporation, sale 190 shares at $116.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that HERMAN ALEXIS M is holding 7,379 shares at $22,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.