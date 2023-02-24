Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG)’s stock price has increased by 4.25 compared to its previous closing price of 82.40. However, the company has seen a -1.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is 1.30.

The public float for ENTG is 147.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENTG on February 24, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

ENTG’s stock has seen a -1.31% decrease for the week, with a 8.27% rise in the past month and a 20.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for Entegris Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for ENTG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $100 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

ENTG Trading at 12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.81. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from GRAVES GREGORY B, who sale 8,073 shares at the price of $82.19 back on Feb 21. After this action, GRAVES GREGORY B now owns 19,703 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $663,509 using the latest closing price.

Haris Clinton M., the SVP & President, MC Division of Entegris Inc., sale 11,344 shares at $87.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Haris Clinton M. is holding 41,290 shares at $991,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 8.20 for asset returns.