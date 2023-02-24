Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 3.03. However, the company has seen a -3.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXK is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXK is $4.78, which is $1.63 above the current price. The public float for EXK is 188.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXK on February 24, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

EXK’s stock has fallen by -3.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.36% and a quarterly drop of -9.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Endeavour Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.21% for EXK stock, with a simple moving average of -10.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -20.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.02 for the present operating margin

+11.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +8.43. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.