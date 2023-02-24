Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 10.90. but the company has seen a -5.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that The U.K. Canceled a Vaccine Deal. Here’s the Fallout for Stocks.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is $23.20, which is $12.43 above the current market price. The public float for DVAX is 127.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DVAX on February 24, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Stock Updates

The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has seen a -5.94% decrease in the past week, with a -7.79% drop in the past month, and a -15.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for DVAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.36% for DVAX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DVAX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

DVAX Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX fell by -5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corporation saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Hack Andrew A. F., who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Dec 06. After this action, Hack Andrew A. F. now owns 3,915,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, valued at $17,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Novack David F, the President & COO of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, sale 52,204 shares at $12.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Novack David F is holding 2,066 shares at $650,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.43 for the present operating margin

+60.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at +16.51. Equity return is now at value 89.50, with 31.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.