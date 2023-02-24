DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN): A Technical Analysis

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 33.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Digital Ocean Earnings Raise More Questions About the Cloud

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is $39.33, which is $7.25 above the current market price. The public float for DOCN is 68.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on February 24, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has experienced a -0.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.36% rise in the past month, and a 18.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.30% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for DOCN stock, with a simple moving average of -10.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOCN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DOCN Trading at 15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +17.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.21. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 28.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Brantz Carly D, who sale 106,419 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 21. After this action, Brantz Carly D now owns 76,358 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $3,662,942 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO ALAN, the General Counsel of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 39,358 shares at $34.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that SHAPIRO ALAN is holding 227,349 shares at $1,361,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.55 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.21. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.