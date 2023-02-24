Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.45 compared to its previous closing price of 29.23. However, the company has seen a -11.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DNLI is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is $63.33, which is $36.99 above the current market price. The public float for DNLI is 115.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. On February 24, 2023, DNLI’s average trading volume was 636.91K shares.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has seen a -11.60% decrease in the past week, with a -11.62% drop in the past month, and a -8.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for DNLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.24% for DNLI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DNLI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

DNLI Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI fell by -11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.29. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Ho Carole, who sale 1,476 shares at the price of $29.40 back on Feb 15. After this action, Ho Carole now owns 182,809 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc., valued at $43,394 using the latest closing price.

Watts Ryan J., the President and CEO of Denali Therapeutics Inc., sale 33,815 shares at $30.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Watts Ryan J. is holding 2,239,913 shares at $1,017,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-607.78 for the present operating margin

+88.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stands at -597.15. Equity return is now at value -33.80, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.