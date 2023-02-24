Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)’s stock price has increased by 18.49 compared to its previous closing price of 2.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/20/21 that Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean? Not Quite, Scientists Say

The average price predicted for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) by analysts is $6.13, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for DNMR is 90.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.77% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of DNMR was 1.21M shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has seen a 2.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.27% gain in the past month and a -12.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.34% for DNMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for DNMR stock, with a simple moving average of -29.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNMR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for DNMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DNMR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

DNMR Trading at 13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc. saw 32.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Feb 17. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 385,210 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc., valued at $22,105 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 395,210 shares at $21,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-169.18 for the present operating margin

-4.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at -102.31. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.83.