CureVac N.V. (CVAC): A Technical Analysis

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 8.75. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

The public float for CVAC is 61.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVAC on February 24, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

Understanding the 5.55% Volatility Levels of CureVac N.V.’s (CVAC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has seen a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.35% decline in the past month and a 8.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for CVAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.19% for CVAC stock, with a simple moving average of -20.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVAC reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CVAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CVAC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

CVAC Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 43.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1022.41 for the present operating margin

-144.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -399.76. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.