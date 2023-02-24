CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW)’s stock price has decreased by -35.22 compared to its previous closing price of 9.37. However, the company has experienced a -28.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CS Disco Inc. (LAW) is $10.09, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for LAW is 53.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LAW on February 24, 2023 was 374.39K shares.

The Volatility of CS Disco Inc.’s (LAW) Stock: A -28.08% Ratio for the Week

LAW’s stock has seen a -28.08% decrease for the week, with a -17.75% drop in the past month and a -21.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for CS Disco Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.58% for LAW stock, with a simple moving average of -56.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LAW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LAW, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

LAW Trading at -17.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAW fell by -28.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, CS Disco Inc. saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAW starting from Lafair Michael, who sale 1,640 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Jan 03. After this action, Lafair Michael now owns 436,401 shares of CS Disco Inc., valued at $10,414 using the latest closing price.

Lafair Michael, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of CS Disco Inc., sale 1,640 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Lafair Michael is holding 388,076 shares at $12,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.84 for the present operating margin

+72.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CS Disco Inc. stands at -21.34. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -21.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.06.