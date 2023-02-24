Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.41 compared to its previous closing price of 26.51. However, the company has experienced a -6.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCRN is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCRN is $38.42, which is $14.52 above the current price. The public float for CCRN is 35.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCRN on February 24, 2023 was 632.77K shares.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Stock Observes -7.30% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CCRN stock has gone down by -6.15%, with a monthly decline of -8.42% and a quarterly plunge of -28.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.97% for CCRN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCRN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CCRN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCRN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $36 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCRN reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for CCRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to CCRN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CCRN Trading at -10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.41. In addition, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. saw -6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Grieco Cynthia Ann, who sale 1,071 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Nov 28. After this action, Grieco Cynthia Ann now owns 11,950 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., valued at $38,556 using the latest closing price.

Burns William J., the Chief Financial Officer of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., sale 40,293 shares at $30.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Burns William J. is holding 206,111 shares at $1,245,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+21.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stands at +7.87. Equity return is now at value 61.10, with 26.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.