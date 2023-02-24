Cowen Inc. (COWN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 39.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that Cowen Stock Jumps. TD to Buy Investment Bank for $1.3 Billion.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COWN is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COWN is $76.00, which is $6.99 above the current price. The public float for COWN is 26.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COWN on February 24, 2023 was 507.65K shares.

An In-Depth Look at Cowen Inc.’s (COWN) Stock Performance

Cowen Inc. (COWN) has experienced a 0.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.41% rise in the past month, and a 0.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.16% for COWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.24% for COWN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COWN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for COWN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COWN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COWN reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for COWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to COWN, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

COWN Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COWN rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.92. In addition, Cowen Inc. saw 1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COWN starting from Kim Lorence H., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Feb 25. After this action, Kim Lorence H. now owns 30,000 shares of Cowen Inc., valued at $900,849 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.95 for the present operating margin

+81.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cowen Inc. stands at +4.94. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.