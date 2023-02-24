CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO)’s stock price has increased by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 25.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CNO is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CNO is $25.71, which is -$0.43 below the current market price. The public float for CNO is 112.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume for CNO on February 24, 2023 was 738.32K shares.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Stock Faces 2.58% Weekly Volatility

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has seen a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.35% gain in the past month and a 12.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for CNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for CNO stock, with a simple moving average of 22.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CNO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

CNO Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.46. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw 11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Zimpfer Matthew J., who sale 3,626 shares at the price of $25.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, Zimpfer Matthew J. now owns 265,659 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $90,865 using the latest closing price.

Goldberg Scott L., the President, Consumer Division of CNO Financial Group Inc., sale 17,095 shares at $25.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Goldberg Scott L. is holding 120,210 shares at $433,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.09. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.