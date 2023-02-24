Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING)’s stock price has increased by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for CING is 7.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CING was 49.06K shares.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Cingulate Inc. (CING) has gone down by -4.30% for the week, with a 9.90% rise in the past month and a 60.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.48% for CING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.19% for CING stock, with a simple moving average of -7.91% for the last 200 days.

CING Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0416. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw 11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Schaffer Shane J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Dec 16. After this action, Schaffer Shane J. now owns 41,500 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $10,166 using the latest closing price.

Schaffer Shane J., the Chief Executive Officer of Cingulate Inc., purchase 13,267 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Schaffer Shane J. is holding 31,500 shares at $13,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

Equity return is now at value -109.60, with -89.20 for asset returns.