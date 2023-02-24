CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 29.20. However, the company has seen a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/09/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Monday: Tesla, Zillow, Regeneron, and More

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CINC is $39.00, which is $9.94 above the current price. The public float for CINC is 38.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CINC on February 24, 2023 was 639.60K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of CinCor Pharma Inc.’s (CINC) Stock

CINC stock saw an increase of -1.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.11% and a quarterly increase of 19.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.03% for CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for CINC stock, with a simple moving average of 18.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CINC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CINC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $22 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CINC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

CINC Trading at 29.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINC fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.18. In addition, CinCor Pharma Inc. saw 136.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINC starting from 5AM Partners VI, LLC, who purchase 600,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Aug 15. After this action, 5AM Partners VI, LLC now owns 3,953,990 shares of CinCor Pharma Inc., valued at $18,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Sofinnova Partners SAS, the 10% Owner of CinCor Pharma Inc., purchase 133,333 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Sofinnova Partners SAS is holding 4,220,979 shares at $3,999,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINC

Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -27.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.