Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE)’s stock price has increased by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 114.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Celanese Corporation (CE) by analysts is $127.05, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for CE is 108.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CE was 919.63K shares.

Celanese Corporation’s (CE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CE stock has gone down by -4.07%, with a monthly decline of -4.26% and a quarterly surge of 11.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Celanese Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for CE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $125 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CE, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

CE Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.85. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $141.74 back on Feb 25. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 33,366 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $255,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+31.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +22.40. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.