Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 73.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CRI is 37.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CRI was 583.81K shares.

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) has experienced a -6.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.37% drop in the past month, and a 0.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for CRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.65% for CRI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $78 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CRI, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

CRI Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRI fell by -6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.44. In addition, Carter’s Inc. saw -1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRI starting from CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS, who sale 3,145 shares at the price of $75.03 back on Dec 27. After this action, CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS now owns 380,162 shares of Carter’s Inc., valued at $235,969 using the latest closing price.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS, the Chairman and CEO of Carter’s Inc., sale 25,380 shares at $75.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS is holding 380,162 shares at $1,903,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRI

Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.