Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM)’s stock price has increased by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 45.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is 9.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CM is 1.06.

The public float for CM is 905.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On February 24, 2023, CM’s average trading volume was 987.41K shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

CM’s stock has fallen by -3.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.64% and a quarterly drop of -4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for CM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.29% for the last 200 days.

CM Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.79. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce saw 11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stands at +20.01. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.